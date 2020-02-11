MET to flush out casinos without licenses

Staff Reporter

THE Ministry of Environment and Tourism is currently conducting countrywide inspections to record all gambling and casino operations in order to create a data base of licensed and unlicensed operations.



The inspections commenced in Windhoek, 3 February 2020, and are expected to continue to the rest of the country until such a time that the exercise has been completed.



Romeo Muyunda, MET spokesperson, clarified that no machines will be confiscated during this exercise and all owners of such establishments are therefore requested to cooperate with the inspectors.



Muyunda further added that the collection of this data is to the benefit of both government, casino and gambling machine operators as it will make the application process to obtain for licenses easier when the new Act becomes operational.

The inspections are being carried out in compliance with a high court order to the Minister of Environment to appoint inspectors in accordance with section 4 of the Casino and Gambling Houses Act, 1994.



The exercise upon completion is expected to identify all establishments and businesses where gambling and casino activities are taking place.



“Our targets specifically are accommodation establishments, casino and gambling houses, shebeens, bars and cuca shops. Furthermore, upon inspection owners will be required to provide information pertaining to the name and type of business, name of gambling house or owner, gambling house license number, gambling machine number, number of machines, make and serial number of each machine,” Muyunda explained.



He further advised the public to guard against criminals that may take this opportunity to pretend to be inspectors and request bribes in exchange for licenses or wanting to confiscate their machines. Inspectors are appointed government officials and will be in government registered vehicles with their appointment letters and IDs at all times.