MET ready to combat littering and poaching

VISTORS to Namibia’s National Parks will not be allowed to take plastic bags with them into the facilities and will face stiff fines if they were found littering.

The Minister of Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, called on both the public and holiday makers to observe littering rules in a bid to protect the environment.

“Litter and irresponsible waste disposal can contaminate the soil, air and water with toxins, chemicals and disease causing bacterial agents,” Shifeta said.