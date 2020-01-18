Medical museum short on visitors

Maria David
CURATOR of the Onandjokwe Medical Museum, Lucia Hafeni, has expressed concern over the lack of interest Namibians have about their own history.
Hafeni told Informanté that the hospital museum lack visitors despite it being open for the public.
The museum was established with the aim of affording Namibians the opportunity to learn the history of the hospital which was established by Finnish missionary Selam Rainio in 1911.
However, Hafeni stated that the number of visitors has dropped since government took over the hospital in 2015. Currently the museum is run by the Oniipa Town Council.
“We hope to get more people in order for the people to learn about the hospital’s history,” said Hafeni.
She stated that they the insufficient number of visitors to the museum remains a concern.