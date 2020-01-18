Medical museum short on visitors

Maria David

CURATOR of the Onandjokwe Medical Museum, Lucia Hafeni, has expressed concern over the lack of interest Namibians have about their own history.

Hafeni told Informanté that the hospital museum lack visitors despite it being open for the public.

The museum was established with the aim of affording Namibians the opportunity to learn the history of the hospital which was established by Finnish missionary Selam Rainio in 1911.

Photo: Contributed