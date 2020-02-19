Meatco unstoppable even with drought

Staff Reporter

DESPITE the harsh drought that has ravaged the country the past five years, last year alone Meatco Windhoek slaughtered and processed 115,000 cattle – an all-time record in a single year for the Windhoek factory.

This was spelled out today by Meatco Board Vice-Chairperson, Ronald Kubas, at the sending of the first consignment of beef to the United States ceremony held in the Capital.

“Last year, Meatco’s facilities worked at over 120% capacity, employing an additional 400 temporary workers to accommodate producers. By March 2019, our only factory in Windhoek was slaughtering 620 animals on average per day, whilst capacity is 480,” Kubas said.

This translated to a total direct payment to producers amounted to in excess of N$1.1 billion.

Speaking on the exportation of the Namibian beef to America, Kubas noted that the USA market access agreement will allow for Namibia to export 860-tonnes of beef in the first year and by the fifth year, Meatco will be allowed to export up to a maximum 5,000-tonnes per annum.

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Contributed

The current consignment is 25-tonnes of mostly deboned, chuck and blade.

Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the deal is 18-year in the making as the Namibian government initiated negotiations for the export of beef in 2002 and again in 2005.

“Today, 18 years later, we are able to finally export meat to the lucrative and big US market. I think this may be one of the longest protocols ever that the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of USA and Namibian Directorate of Veterinary Service (DVS) has taken to ensure that all technical areas are cleared and are in accordance with various established protocols,” explained Nandi-Ndaitwah.

She added that the strategy is to target the fast food industry and franchises like McDonald’s, to provide maximum returns for Meatco and their producers.

Lisa Johnson, US ambassador to Namibia, noted that the high-quality beef production has enabled Namibia to become the first country in Africa eligible to export beef to the US.

“Namibia will benefit economically from tapping into the world’s largest consumer market with a purchasing power of $13 trillion US dollars, and US consumers will benefit from access to Namibia’s high-quality, free-range, grass-fed and hormone and antibiotic-free beef,” said Johnson.

Meatco Namibia also has customers in Norway, the United Kingdom, Reunion and selected countries in Africa.

In recent years, Meatco also penetrated the vast Chinese market.

“These markets mean a lot to Meatco and the need to service them constantly is important. It is furthermore important to note that Meatco has been awarded 87.5% of the total Norwegian quota translating to 1,400 tonnes of beef to the Norwegian market, which is a big achievement for the corporation and continues to strive, albeit in a tumultuous economic downturn, coupled by recurring drought conditions,” concluded Kubas.