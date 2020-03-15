Meatco suspends all abattoir visits at Meatco

Staff Reporter

MEATCO, in response to the worldwide outbreak of the coronavirus that has now affected Namibia, has suspends all abattoir visits or tours until 30 May 2020.

Rosa Hamukuaja, Meatco spokesperson, said that Meatco will no longer accept members of the public or educational institutions visiting their

plant.

She further stated that the Meatco abattoir plant processes meat products to niche markets and it is important to manage and ensure that the factory is not exposed to high risk situations.