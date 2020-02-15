Mayoral Fund to assist needy people

Maria David

THE Ongwediva Town Council has launched its first ever Mayoral Fund with the aim of assisting members of the community who find themselves in a vulnerable situation because of disaster.

The fund was officially launched by the town’s Mayor Angelina Angula with the purpose to cater to all residents of Ongwediva.

Speaking during the official ceremony, town Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Damian Egumbo, said the talk of Mayoral Fund came along, but a resolution was only passed last year in order for it to come in existence.

Pictured: Ongwediva Mayor & Council Chairperson, Angelina Angula. Photo: Contributed

“The fund will start very small and is it expected to grow with time,” said Egubo, adding that council can’t do it alone. As a result stakeholders were brought on board to assist in ensuring that that the initiative becomes successful.”

The fund is currently being managed by a steering committee consisting of nine members appointed by council of which the Mayor is the chairperson.

One of the committee members, Iyaloo Dawid, said that fund is in line with the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), under the principle of social progression.

According to Dawid, the beneficiaries of the fund are Ongwediva residents affected by natural or man-made disasters causing them to land in a desperate situation.