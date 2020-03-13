Masule resigns from Air Namibia

Business Reporter

MERELY a few weeks after stepping down as Air Namibia’s interim Chief Executive Officer, Xavier Masule, has decided to leave the national airliner altogether by resigning as the General Manager of Commercial Services.

In a press statement, Air Namibia noted that the resignation would be effective as of 10 April 2020, and the process to recruit a substantive Commercial General Manager for Air Namibia will commence soon.

In the interim, the airline will find a suitable person to act in that position to enable a smooth handover process.

Since joining the airline in 1998, Masule worked for Air Namibia in two cycles: from January 1998 to July 2002 and from August 2004 to 31 March 2020.

Masule held various management positions at Air Namibia, including his first position as Assistant Manager: Management Accountant and later Manager: Corporate Finance.

CURTAINS CLOSE: Xavier Masule. Photo: Contributed

Masule re-joined the airline in 2004, serving in the position of Senior Manager: Finance before he was appointed as Business Development Executive and eventually as General Manager Commercial Services, a position he held until his resignation.

“I have enjoyed my work, grew in my career, met diverse people from various backgrounds and cultures, and have seen the airline grow from strength to strength,” Masule said in brief, reflecting on his 20-year career at Air Namibia.

Air Namibia’s current acting CEO, Elia Erastus bid Masule farewell by acknowledging his efforts and unconditional commitment towards the airline throughout the years.

“On behalf of everyone at Air Namibia, I would like to wish Mr Masule the best of success with his future endeavours,” said Erastus.