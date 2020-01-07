Massive pile-up crash kills one

Niël Terbanché

THE driver of a heavy transport truck died instantly when he drove his vehicle into the back of another truck that was stopped at an accident scene on the road to the Hosea Kutako International Airport late on Monday afternoon.

According to an emergency worker on the scene of the accident the fatal crash occurred when emergency workers were busy removing a damaged truck that jackknifed earlier on Monday afternoon.

“The first incident caused an obstruction in the road which the heavier vehicles could not drive past. Three trucks were parked on the road and the fourth driver smashed straight into the last truck’s trailer without slowing down. Three cars that were following the truck crashed into the back of the truck and into each other,” he said.

Pictured: The carnage caused during a massive pile-up crash on the road to the Hosea Kutako International Airport earlier on Monday evening. – Photos: Contributed

