Mass targeted testing to begin next week

Eba Kandovazu

HEALTH authorities in Namibia will start a process of mass testing next week that will target as much as 200 000 people.

The targeted testing will include journalists, who amongst others, have been visiting the National COVID-19 Communication Centre on a daily basis as well as health workers the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, announced during the latest session at the communication centre.

The mass testing will also include workers in the fishing and mining industry and is aimed at building a clearer cross section picture of possible infection with the coronavirus amongst residents of the country which would enable authorities to create framework for policy creation and the eventual management of a larger number of people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Shangula said that six of the 16 cases that was registered in Namibia has recovered from infection, leaving ten active cases. The recovered cases are Numbers three, five, six, fourteen, fifteen and sixteen.

So far, Namibia has tested 499 people and 121 people are currently in quarantine. Namibia’s first two confirmed cases, a Romanian couple is still in isolation after a retest showed that they are not out of danger yet.

INFORMATION DISSEMINATED: Attorney General Festus Mbandeka, Justice Minister Yvonne Dausab and Moderator John Nakuta. – Photo: Eba Kandovazu

Meanwhile, other panellists at the information session, Attorney General Festus Mbandeka and Justice Minister Yvonne Dausab spoke on the legalities of the nationwide lockdown and its enabling regulations.

Dausab on her part said that existing legislature shall continue to operate during the lockdown unless a proclamation specifically dealing with the issue suspends it.

“Whatever gatherings are to be made, people should do so with the sole intention of containing the virus and practising social distancing. Under no circumstances should people see this lockdown as an opportunity to throw parties and gatherings with friends in their homes. Home should be a place of family at this moment,” Dausab added.

Mbandeka urged Namibians to realize the importance of the regulations put in place with regards to public gatherings. He was reacting to online videos of people jogging in numbers.

“We should realize that these are for our own health and precaution. We should adhere to the rules put in place and stick to the numbers. Only three people can go jogging, keeping in mind the one metre distance. This is a reasonable number. I want to encourage Namibians to really see the seriousness of the situation,” Mbandeka said.

Currently, courts are not registering for marriages, Dausab said. She however said that people are not limited to conducting their ceremonial weddings in their backyards, in the comfort of their homes.

Mbandeka in his closing remarks called on Namibians do not see the State of Emergency as a law enforcement matter but rather a life saving measure aimed at protecting lives and preventing a ‘very’ critical and uncontrollable situation emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic.