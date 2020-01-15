Market Recap – 8 January to 14 January 2020

The local market warmed up this week, with the NSX Local index down 0.55% at 610, and the NSX Overall Index up 0.12% at 1292.

As at 14 January, Namibia Breweries was the largest local company on the exchange, with market capitalization of N$ 10 billion, followed by FirstRand Namibia with N$ 9 billion, Trustco Group with N$ 7.8 billion, and Capricorn Investment Group with N$ 7.8 billion. FirstRand Namibia lead the market with growth of 0.18% to close at N$ 33.47 per share.

In terms of volume Trustco Group lead the market with N$ 2.7 million worth of shares traded, with Standard Bank Namibia in second place with N$ 156 thousand worth of shares traded. The local currency lost 0.89% against the US Dollar, to close at N$ 14.42 per USD, and lost 0.05% against the British Pound, to close at N$ 18.77 per GBP.

It closed at N$ 16.04 against the Euro, a loss of 0.66%.



The Namibia Statistics Agency released the inflation figures for the month of December 2019, and revealed that annual inflation is now 2.6% compared to 5.1% the same time last year, having reduced from the 2.5% recorded for November 2019.

Decreases in price were noted in transport (10.9% to 2.0%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (5.9% to 3.2%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (5.2% to 1.7%), health (4.8% to 3.2%), other goods and services (4.0% to 1.3%) and housing, water, electricity and other fuels (3.1% to 1.9%).

Zone 1 (Otjozondjupa, Kunene, Oshana, Omusati, Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Kavango East, Kavango West and Zambezi) saw inflation of 2.5% compared to 4.8% last year and 2.2% last month, with Zone 2 (Khomas) seeing inflation of 2.2% compared to 5.0% last year and 1.9% last month.

Zone 3 (Omaheke, Hardap, Karas and Erongo) had inflation of 3.2%, compared to 6.1% last year and 3.6% last month.

