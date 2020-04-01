Market Recap 25 March to 31 March 2020

The local market was quiet this week, with the NSX Local index down 2.58% at 558, and the NSX Overall Index up 5.86% at 864. As at 31 March, FirstRand Namibia was the largest local company on the exchange, with market capitalization of N$ 8.95 billion, followed by Namibia Breweries with N$ 8.2 billion, Capricorn Investment Group with N$ 7.9 billion, and Standard Bank Holdings Namibia with N$ 4.4 billion. Trustco Group lead the market with growth of 25.70% to close at N$ 2.25 per share, with Agra Ltd in second place with growth of 1.87% to close at N$ 1.63 per share. In terms of volume Namibia Breweries lead the market with N$ 5.5 million worth of shares traded, with Trustco Group in second place with N$ 214 thousand worth of shares traded. The local currency lost 1.41% against the US Dollar, to close at N$ 17.86 per USD, and lost 7.1% against the British Pound, to close at N$ 22.18 per GBP. It closed at N$ 19.70 against the Euro, a loss of 3.69%.

The Namibia Statistics Agency released the 2019 preliminary National Accounts last week, and revealed that the Namibian economy contracted by 1.1% during 2019. The contraction was due to primary industries that recorded a contraction of 7.8% during the year, with agriculture, forestry and fishing declining by 2.6% due to the drought, with mining and quarrying contracting by 11.1%. Secondary industries grew by 0.9% in 2019, with tertiary industries also showing growth of 0.6%. During 2019, savings as a percentage of GDP was 8.9%, while investment to GDP was 16.2%.