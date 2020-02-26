Market Recap 19 February to 25 February 2020

The local market was active this week, with the NSX Local index up 0.12% at 598, and the NSX Overall Index down 5.51% at 1208.

As at 25 February, Namibia Breweries was the largest local company on the exchange, with market capitalization of N$ 9.8 billion, followed by FirstRand Namibia with N$ 8.9 billion, Capricorn Investment Group with N$ 7.9 billion, and Trustco Group with N$ 5.4 billion.

Capricorn Investment Group lead the market this week with growth of 0.86%, to close at N$ 15.28 per share. In terms of volume FirstRand Namibia lead the market with N$ 30 million worth of shares traded, with Namibia Breweries in second place with N$ 15.4 million worth of shares traded.

The local currency lost 1.44% against the US Dollar, to close at N$ 15.22 per USD, and lost 1.44% against the British Pound, to close at N$ 19.79 per GBP. It closed at N$ 16.56 against the Euro, a loss of 2.26%.

The Namibia Statistics Agency released the inflation figures for the month of January 2020, and revealed that annual inflation is now 2.1% compared to 4.7% the same time last year, having reduced from the 2.6% recorded for December 2019.

Decreases in price were noted in education (12.0% to 5.7%, hotels and restaurants (5.0% to 1.1%), housing, water, electricity and other fuels (2.9% to -1.2%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (6.4% to 2.6%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (5.7% to 2.2%), transport (7.3% to 5.0%), recreation and culture (5.5% to 4.3%) and communications (1.2% to 0.7%).

Zone 1 (Otjozondjupa, Kunene, Oshana, Omusati, Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Kavango East, Kavango West and Zambezi) saw inflation of 2.7% compared to 4.2% last year and 2.5% last month, with Zone 2 (Khomas) seeing inflation of 1.0% compared to 4.9% last year and 2.2% last month.

Zone 3 (Omaheke, Hardap, Karas and Erongo) had inflation of 2.7%, compared to 4.9% last year and 3.2% last month.