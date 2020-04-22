Market Recap 15 April to 21 April 2020

The local market showed activity this week, with the NSX Local index down 0.02% at 558, and the NSX Overall Index down 5.45% at 947. As at 21 April, FirstRand Namibia was the largest local company on the exchange, with market capitalization of N$ 8.95 billion, followed by Namibia Breweries with N$ 8.3 billion, Capricorn Investment Group with N$ 7.8 billion, and Standard Bank Namibia with N$ 4.4 billion. In terms of volume Namibia Breweries lead the market with N$ 2 million worth of shares traded, with FirstRand Namibia in second place with N$ 965 thousand worth of shares traded. The local currency lost 3.8% against the US Dollar, to close at N$ 19.00 per USD, and lost 1.13% against the British Pound, to close at N$ 23.37 per GBP. It closed at N$ 20.64 against the Euro, a loss of 2.64%.