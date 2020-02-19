Market Recap 12 February to 18 February 2020

The local market was active this week, with the NSX Local index down 0.4% at 597, and the NSX Overall Index up 2.41% at 1291.

As at 18 February, Namibia Breweries was the largest local company on the exchange, with market capitalization of N$ 9.8 billion, followed by FirstRand Namibia with N$ 8.9 billion, Capricorn Investment Group with N$ 7.8 billion, and Trustco Group with N$ 5.4 billion.

In terms of volume Namibia Breweries lead the market with N$ 6.2 million worth of shares traded, with Stimulus Investments in second place with N$ 5.8 million worth of shares traded.

The local currency lost 1.1% against the US Dollar, to close at N$ 15.01 per USD, and lost 1.51% against the British Pound, to close at N$ 19.52 per GBP.

It closed at N$ 16.21 against the Euro, a gain of 0.02%.

The Bank of Namibia revealed that their Monetary Policy Committee has cut the Repo Rate by 0.25% to 6.25% to support the domestic economy while maintain the one-to-one currency link with the South African Rand.

This was on the back of January’s inflation rate declining to 2.1%, with rental payments showing negative inflation.

As at end of January, Namibia’s stock of international reserves stood at N$ 31 billion, covering 4.4 months of imports, and is at a sufficient level to maintain the currency peg.