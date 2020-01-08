Market Recap 1 January to 7 January 2020

The local market was quiet this week, with the NSX Local index up 0.03% at 614, and the NSX Overall Index up 2.13% at 1298. As at 7 January, Namibia Breweries was the largest local company on the exchange, with market capitalization of N$ 10 billion, followed by FirstRand Namibia with N$ 9 billion, Trustco Group with N$ 7.8 billion, and Capricorn Investment Group with N$ 7.8 billion.

Trustco Group lead the market with growth of 6.56% to close at N$ 6.50 per share. In terms of volume Namibia Breweries lead the market with N$ 390 thousand worth of shares traded, with Trustco Group in second place with N$ 151 thousand worth of shares traded.

The local currency lost 1.69% against the US Dollar, to close at N$ 14.23 per USD, and lost 0.48% against the British Pound, to close at N$ 18.66 per GBP. It closed at N$ 15.87 against the Euro, a loss of 1.17%.

The Namibia Statistics Agency released the inflation figures for the month of November 2019, and revealed that annual inflation is now 2.5% compared to 5.6% the same time last year, having reduced from the 3.0% recorded for October 2019.

Decreases in price were noted in transport (13.8% to 0.1%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (5.7% to 2.7%), health (4.8% to 2.8%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (4.7% to 2.9%), housing, water, electricity and other fuels (3.7% to 1.9%), and other goods and services (3.6% to 2.3%).

Zone 1 (Otjozondjupa, Kunene, Oshana, Omusati, Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Kavango East, Kavango West and Zambezi) saw inflation of 2.2% compared to 5.9% last year and 2.8% last month, with Zone 2 (Khomas) seeing inflation of 1.9% compared to 5.1% last year and 2.5% last month.

Zone 3 (Omaheke, Hardap, Karas and Erongo) had inflation of 3.6%, compared to 6.0% last year and 4.1% last month.