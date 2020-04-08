Market Recap 1 April to 7 April 2020

The local market remained quiet this week, with the NSX Local index flat at 558, and the NSX Overall Index up 1.13% at 911. As at 7 April, FirstRand Namibia was the largest local company on the exchange, with market capitalization of N$ 8.95 billion, followed by Namibia Breweries with N$ 8.2 billion, Capricorn Investment Group with N$ 7.9 billion, and Trustco Group Holdings with N$ 6.6 billion. Trustco Group lead the market with growth of 84% to close at N$ 4.14 per share. In terms of volume Trustco Group also lead the market with N$ 112 thousand worth of shares traded, with Standard Bank Namibia in second place with N$ 1 thousand worth of shares traded. The local currency lost 2.63% against the US Dollar, to close at N$ 18.33 per USD, and lost 1.89% against the British Pound, to close at N$ 22.60 per GBP. It closed at N$ 19.96 against the Euro, a loss of 1.33%.

The Bank of Namibia released its Money and Banking Statistics for February 2020, and revealed that growth in private sector credit extension dropped during February, standing at 6.1%, a 1.2% decrease from the previous month. The lower growth was due to decreased borrowings from both households an corporates during the month, with household debt increasing by 6.7% for the month, down from 7.0% in January, and corporates just increasing to 5.4%, down from 7.5% in January. Overdraft credit increased by 1%, down from 2.1% during January, while personal loans and credit cards saw an increase of 20.8%, decreasing by 1.1% from January. Instalment credit continued to decline, recording a contraction of 5.8% compared to the prior month’s 5.3%, with mortgage loans moderating to 4.6%, down by 0.8% from the previous month.