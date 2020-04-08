Select your Top Menu from wp menus
Market Recap 1 April to 7 April 2020

Market Recap 1 April to 7 April 2020

Business, News
The local market remained quiet this week, with the NSX Local index flat at 558, and the NSX Overall Index up 1.13% at 911. As at 7 April, FirstRand Namibia was the largest local company on the exchange, with market capitalization of N$ 8.95 billion, followed by Namibia Breweries with N$ 8.2 billion, Capricorn Investment Group with N$ 7.9 billion, and Trustco Group Holdings with N$ 6.6 billion. Trustco Group lead the market with growth of 84% to close at N$ 4.14 per share. In terms of volume Trustco Group also lead the market with N$ 112 thousand worth of shares traded, with Standard Bank Namibia in second place with N$ 1 thousand worth of shares traded. The local currency lost 2.63% against the US Dollar, to close at N$ 18.33 per USD, and lost 1.89% against the British Pound, to close at N$ 22.60 per GBP. It closed at N$ 19.96 against the Euro, a loss of 1.33%.

 

NSX Local index market overall

 

The Bank of Namibia released its Money and Banking Statistics for February 2020, and revealed that growth in private sector credit extension dropped during February, standing at 6.1%, a 1.2% decrease from the previous month. The lower growth was due to decreased borrowings from both households an corporates during the month, with household debt increasing by 6.7% for the month, down from 7.0% in January, and corporates just increasing to 5.4%, down from 7.5% in January. Overdraft credit increased by 1%, down from 2.1% during January, while personal loans and credit cards saw an increase of 20.8%, decreasing by 1.1% from January. Instalment credit continued to decline, recording a contraction of 5.8% compared to the prior month’s 5.3%, with mortgage loans moderating to 4.6%, down by 0.8% from the previous month.