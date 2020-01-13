Mariental woman burns down lover’s house

Staff Reporter

A MARIENTAL woman was over the weekend arrested after she allegedly torched her lover’s house.

According to the Namibian Police crime report, a case of arson and malicious damage to property read with the provisions of Domestic Violence Act was lodged against the 24-year-old woman on Saturday, 11 January, after she set alight her boyfriend’s place between 03h00 and 04h00 at Aimablagte, Mariental.

It was further reported that the victim, a 44-year-old man, lost a fridge valued at N$3,500, a television set valued at N$10,000 and living room sofas to the tune of N$14,000 to the fire, amongst other things.

HOUSE ON FIRE: Picture for illustrative purposes only. Photo: contributed.

The suspect, after torching the house, reportedly damaged her boyfriend’s car’s front windscreen valued at N$12,000.

The car’s estimated value is N$590,000.

It is alleged that the two have been in a relationship for six months.

Police investigations continue.