Mandrax smuggler in court today

Niël Terblanché

THE 36-years-old Matheus Iitembu is set to make his first appearance on charges of possession and dealing in illicit drugs after he was arrested that Karibib Police checkpoint with a large number of mandrax tablets in the vehicle he was driving.

According to the incident report provided by the Namibian Police in the Erongo Region the suspect was arrested at about 17:00 on Friday after his vehicle was searched by officers manning the roadblock at Karirbib.

A parcel containing 100 suspected mandrax tablets was found in the suspect’s vehicle, during the police search. The 100 tablets has an estimated value of N$12 000.