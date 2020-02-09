Mandrax dealer arrested

Niël Terblanché
A FOCUSED operation by member of the Namibian Police in Henties Bay led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer on Friday evening.
According to the report about the arrest provided by the Erongo Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu.
The suspect was taken into custody after officers discovered that he had ten Mandrax tablets at a house in Kunene Street in the Omdel residential area of the coastal town.
According to Deputy Commissioner Iikuyu’s report the 24-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession and dealing in illicit drugs.