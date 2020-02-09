Select your Top Menu from wp menus
Mandrax dealer arrested

Niël Terblanché

A FOCUSED operation by member of the Namibian Police in Henties Bay led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer on Friday evening.

 

According to the report about the arrest provided by the Erongo Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu.

 

Pictured: Mandrax tablets wrapped in plastic that was confiscated from a suspect in the Omdel Location in Henties Bay. – Photo: Courtesy of the Namibian Police in the Erngo Region

 

The suspect was taken into custody after officers discovered that he had ten Mandrax tablets at a house in Kunene Street in the Omdel residential area of the coastal town.

 

According to Deputy Commissioner Iikuyu’s report the 24-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession and dealing in illicit drugs.

