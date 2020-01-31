Man succumbs to stab wounds in hospital

Staff Reporter

THE 30-year-old Erick Gaoseb Duru died in the Otjiwarongo State Hospital after he was stabbed by another man during a fight in the central business district of the town.

In this regard a 40-year-old man has been arrested and according to the spokesperson of the Namibian Police in the Otjozondjupa Region Inspector Maureen Mbeha the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 17:30 along Rikumbi Kandanga Street in centre Otjiwarongo.

Pictured: Inspector Maureen Mbeha – Photo: Contributed

She said the deceased person was stabbed several times on the left side of his chest.

Inspector Mbeha said Duru succumbed to his wounds in hospital a few hours after the attack.

“It is not yet established as to what caused the fight,” she said.

Inspector Mbeha indicated that the suspect is yet to make his first appearance on a charge of murder in the magistrate’s court.