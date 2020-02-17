Man locked up after woman’s fatal jump from moving car

Eba Kandovazu

THE man who was arrested last week in connection with the death of Cynthia Mutayipula – a woman who was found practically half dead in Windhoek’s Ausspannplatz a fortnight ago – will lodge a formal bail application tomorrow.

It is alleged that Mutayipula was in the company of Sakaria Nghituwamata and another friend when an argument erupted between them inside the car they were travelling in.

She allegedly jumped out of the moving vehicle during the argument, but that Nghituwamata continued driving and did not stop the vehicle to check on her.

The 25-year-old woman initially transported to the police station by on-duty police officers who found her badly injured in Ausspannplatz, before she later was taken to the Katutura Intermediate hospital after she fainted.

She succumbed to her injuries the following day.

Nghituwamata, 31, was turned in by his lawyer after his friend reported the matter to the police.

He was subsequently charged with culpable homicide, failure to ascertain injury and failure to report an accident and has since appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court.

He will return to court on Tuesday for a formal bail application before Magistrate Ivan Gawanab.

Defense Lawyer Kadhila Amoomo is representing Nghituwamata.