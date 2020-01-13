Man kills girlfriend, surrenders to the police

Placido Hilukilwa

A FEMALE resident of Omalathitu village in the Katana constituency of Oshana Region was brutally killed Sunday morning in what is suspected to be the latest incident of passion killing in the region.

Martha Simon, whose age is unknown, died after she was allegedly attacked and beaten with a wooden stick by a 29-year-old suspect who is said to be the deceased’s boyfriend.



The incident happened during the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the suspect handed himself to the police after committing the crime and is expected to appear in the magistrate’s court at Oshakati today (Monday).