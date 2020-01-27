Man killed in road crash in Oshakati

Maria David

THE 51-year-old Lukas Amon was killed instantly after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in the Okandjengedi area of Oshakati on Sunday evening.

Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the Oshana Region confirmed the death of the victim and said the incident occurred at around 20H20 on Ongwediva main road, near the Tafel Bar.

“The driver of a Toyota mini bus was travelling on the main road from Ongwediva toward Oshakati. While driving he bumped a pedestrian who was busy crossing the road. It is believed that the victim was on his way back to his car and was walking with a friend from the Tafel Bar when the accident occurred. The victim died on the spot,” said Shikole.

Pictured: The scene where a 51-year-old man died after he was struck by a Quantum minibus on Sunday evening. – Photos: Nathaniel Heita

Pictured: The scene where a 51-year-old man died after he was struck by a Quantum minibus on Sunday evening. – Photos: Nathaniel Heita