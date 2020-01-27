Man killed in road crash in Oshakati

Maria David
THE 51-year-old Lukas Amon was killed instantly after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in the Okandjengedi area of Oshakati on Sunday evening.
Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the Oshana Region confirmed the death of the victim and said the incident occurred at around 20H20 on Ongwediva main road, near the Tafel Bar.
“The driver of a Toyota mini bus was travelling on the main road from Ongwediva toward Oshakati. While driving he bumped a pedestrian who was busy crossing the road. It is believed that the victim was on his way back to his car and was walking with a friend from the Tafel Bar when the accident occurred. The victim died on the spot,” said Shikole.
According to Shikole the 38-year-old driver of the Quantum lost control over the vehicle after striking the victim. The minibus overturned and the driver and a passenger sustained various degrees of injuries.
Warrant Officer Shikole indicated that the deceased person was a resident of the Onawa location in Oshakati.
She said the deceased person’s next of kin has been informed about his death and that a case of culpable homicide was registered with Namibian Police in Ongwediva.