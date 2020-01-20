Man hospitalised after vicious attack

Maria David

THE 24-year-old Ruben Sheendelwako, was hospitalised after he was beaten with a tree brach on the head at Okandongwena village in the Oshana region.

Warrant Frieda Shikole from the NamPol Community Affairs Division in the region, said the incident occurred on Thursday at around 21H00 at Ongonyo bar.

It’s alleged that the victim was assaulted with a stick on his head, said Shikole.

She noted that, Sheendelwako is currently admitted at Oshakati State hospital, but is expected to be transferred to Ongwediva Medipark as his condition is serious.

He is not talking and he is suffering from severe trauma to the head, noted Shikole.

Shikole said that the suspect has still not yet been arrested, police investigation into the matter continues.

A case of Attempted Murder has been registered with the police in Ongwediva.