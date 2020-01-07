Man guilty of raping and killing stepdaughter dies

Staff Reporter

THE lifeless body of the 52-year-old murder and rape convicted David Kido was discovered on his prison bed over the weekend at the Windhoek Central Correctional facility after a reported illness.

Kido was serving a 34-year prison term for the rape and murder of his stepdaughter, Izelda Kock, who was 18 at the time of her death on 19 September 2013.

On-duty prison wardens on Saturday around 07:00 discovered the body.

During his trial, Kido claimed that he accidentally killed Kock when he hit her on the side of the head with a knobkierie.

DEAD: Mariental area farmworker, David Kido. Photo: contributed

He further admitted that he tried to conceal the crime by burying her body, burning a bag with clothes belonging to her and filing a missing person’s report with the police.

Kock was killed at farm Jakkalsfontein between Mariental and Gibeon.

Police officers found her partly naked body five days later, after Kido had pointed out the spot where he had buried her.

Kido told a police officer that he had strangled Kock and struck her against the head with a piece of iron after he raped her.