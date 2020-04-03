Man drowns while out swimming

Maria David



A YOUNG man yesterday drowned in a well at the Okapopo village while out swimming with others.

The 20-year-old Ndhembo Fillips, who was reportedly a housekeeper in the Okatyali constituency, drowned at around 14:00.

Oshana Regional police spokesperson Thomas Aiyambo, noted that the deceased was swimming in the water well with two others when the incident occurred.

According to Aiyambo, the body has since been transported to the Oshakati mortuary for post mortem and the next of kin has been informed.