Man dies in road accident

Maria David

The 20-year-old Roni Leonard died on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident on the main road between Ohangwena and Oshikanongo over the weekend.

Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division said the incident occurred near the Oshitayi village.

“The driver of a black Volkswagen Golf with registration number N20169WB, who was alone in the vehicle, lost control over the car before it left the road and overturned,” said Shikole.

She stated that the body of the deceased person was transferred to Oshakati mortuary.

The police at Kahenge registered a case of reckless and negligent driving after a nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly running across the B10 main road, was bumped by a vehicle on Friday morning at around 07h00 at the Nzinze Village.

According to the incident report the little girl sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

A 36-year-old man from Bethanie in southern Namibia was arrested on charges of drunken driving, reckless or negligent driving, driving without a driving license and driving vehicle that was not roadworthy on a public road.

The suspect was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon in the Riverside location after he crashed the vehicle into another car.

According to the incident report the suspect attempted to flee the scene of the accident but was intercepted by the police officers.

He again attempted to escape but reversed his vehicle and crashed into the police vehicle.

The police at Onandjaba registered a case of reckless and negligent driving and driving a motor vehicle without a driving license after a motor vehicle accident near the Okanwa Village late on Saturday afternoon.

“It is alleged that an unlicensed driver lost control over the motor vehicle and it overturned. Both driver and the person who was with him in the car sustain injuries, and were taken to Oshikuku Catholic Hospital.”

According to the incident report the crash occurred at about 18h20 along the Onheleiwa gravel road near the Okanwa village in the Etayi Constituency.