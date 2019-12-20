Man dies after crashing into tree

Nathaniel Heita

THE 34-year-old Festus Panduleni died instantly after crashing his vehicle into a tree at the Oshiyedi Cuca Shops in Onaame Village.

The exact cause of the horrific crash that occurred late on Wednesday evening is not yet clear but it is believed that the deceased person was driving at a very high speed before losing control over the car. The vehicle crashed through a garage at one of the houses in the village before coming to a standstill against a big Mopani tree.

Photo: Contributed

Photo: Contributed