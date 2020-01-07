Man commits suicide in clinic

Crime Reporter

THE strange circumstances under which the 34-year-old Paulus Tutaleni Nghiholwe committed suicide is the subject of an intense investigation by the Noordoewer Police.

According to the report about the incident provided by the Public Relations Division of the Namibian Police, the deceased person left home at about 16:00 and went for treatment at the local clinic.

It is alleged that Nghiholwe waited around at the clinic before using an electrical cord to hang himself in the consulting room of the medical facility.

The incident report states that no foul play is suspected and that the investigation into the matter will continue.