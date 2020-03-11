Man caught with live pangolin

Maria David

A MAN was arrested at Okandjengendi on Monday while trying to sell to undercover police officers a live pangolin.

Pangolins are rare and endangered species found in central northern Namibia.

Police spokesperson, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said that the 47-year-old suspect was subsequently charged with dealing with protected game after he was found in possession of the live pangolin, valued at N$50 000.

Picture for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Contributed

The suspect has also been charged with the capturing, transport and keeping of game for commercial purposes.

“It is alleged that the suspect was keeping the pangolin in his flooded shack at Onawa location in a drum. He had been searching for a customer to buy the pangolin from him,” said Aiyambo.

A sting operation was set up and the undercover police pretending to be a potential buyer went to meet the suspect, who was selling the pangolin for N$120 000.

He is expected to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate this week.