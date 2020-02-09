Man caught with crack cocaine in Tsumeb

Maria David

A PATROL of the combined crime combating force of Operation Kalahari Desert arrested a 26-year-old man in Tsumeb after he was stopped and searched and found to be in possession of 20 pieces of crack cocaine.

Inspector Ellen Nehale of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division in the Oshikoto Region said the suspect was arrested at a barbershop in the Mashaka Location in Tsumeb.

Picture for illustrative purposes only

Inspector Nehale said that the suspect faces charges of possession and dealing in illicit drugs and that the case was registered with the Nomtrsoub Police Station.

“Police officers and soldiers participating in an Operation Kalahari Desert patrol of the residential area found the suspect had pieces of crack cocaine in his wallet in a clear plastic bag,” said Nehale.

She added that the crack cocaine was valued at N$ 1000.