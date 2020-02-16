Man burns to death in sleeping hut

Maria David
THE 35-year-old Jason Sem, was burned beyond recognition after the hut in which was sleeping at a traditional homestead near the Onamhindi Village in the Okalongo Constituency caught fire.
Omusati Regional Community Affairs Commander, Inspector Lineekela Shikongo, confirmed the death of Sem and said the incident occurred on Saturday morning at around 07h30.
Inspector Shikongo said that the deceased was last seen by his neighbours at around 06h30 on Saturday while he was entering homestead.
“At around 07h30 while they were busy with their domestic chores, the neighbours allegedly saw that the sleeping hut of the deceased was on fire and also heard someone screaming for help from the hut. The neighbours ran over to the house to help however, upon their arrival at the scene the deceased person was already dead and the hut was burned to the ground,” he said.
The deceased is said to have been staying alone in the house at the time of his death.
Inspector Shikongo noted that the cause of the fire is not yet established and that the police is still investigating the matter.