Man burns to death in sleeping hut

Maria David

THE 35-year-old Jason Sem, was burned beyond recognition after the hut in which was sleeping at a traditional homestead near the Onamhindi Village in the Okalongo Constituency caught fire.

Omusati Regional Community Affairs Commander, Inspector Lineekela Shikongo, confirmed the death of Sem and said the incident occurred on Saturday morning at around 07h30.

Inspector Shikongo said that the deceased was last seen by his neighbours at around 06h30 on Saturday while he was entering homestead.

Picture for illustrative purposes only