Man axes girlfriend, kills himself

Staff Reporter

FRANS Afrikaner, a 33-year-old man, axed his girlfriend to death in Leonardville over the weekend before hanging himself.

Police are reporting that a case of murder read with the domestic violence act was reported on Sunday, 12 January 2020, at about 01:00 at Leonardville Sakkiesdorp.

According to the Namibian police, the suspect hacked the victim, who is his girlfriend, with an axe several times in the head and right upper face.

She succumbed to the injuries at a local clinic.

Although it is further alleged that the brutal attack happened after the couple had a disagreement, police suspect that the crime was premediated as a suspect planned his suicide days before the murder.

After committing the crime, the suspect reportedly fled into the nearby bush behind the cemetery where he was found hanging on a tree with a blue rope around his neck three hours later.

Both were employed at a farm in Leonardville.

The victim is 31-year-old Thusnelde Elmery Garunas. A suicide note, prepared on 5 January 2020, was retrieved from the suspect’s belongings.