Man attacked with rocks while drinking

Maria David
THE 44-year-old Thomas David was admitted to the Oshakati State Hospital after his stepson and three other people attacked and beat him with rocks.
Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of NamPol’s Oshana Regional Community Affairs Unit said the incident occurred on Sunday evening at around 22:40 at Omusimboti village.
“It’s alleged that the victim was attacked by two men armed with rocks. He was severely assaulted and sustained injuries all over his body,” said Aiyambo.
Inspector Aiyambo said that the victim was busy drinking at the neighbour’s house with his friends, when his stepson called the victim aside. The victim was attacked for no apparent reason. At first the suspect beat David with open hands but later hit him with a rock.
“The suspect was later joined by his neighbour and the two other suspects, who continued to attack the victim,” he said.
According to Aiyambo the victim is currently admitted at Oshakati State Hospital in a stable condition.
He said that a case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm was registered but that no arrest has been affected yet.