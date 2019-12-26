Man attacked with rocks while drinking

Maria David

THE 44-year-old Thomas David was admitted to the Oshakati State Hospital after his stepson and three other people attacked and beat him with rocks.

Inspector Thomas Aiyambo of NamPol’s Oshana Regional Community Affairs Unit said the incident occurred on Sunday evening at around 22:40 at Omusimboti village.

“It’s alleged that the victim was attacked by two men armed with rocks. He was severely assaulted and sustained injuries all over his body,” said Aiyambo.

Photo: Contributed