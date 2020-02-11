Man attacked with knife

Staff Reporter



A 36-year-old man from Okongo instantly died after he was stabbed with a pocket knife on the right thigh and left leg at a local bar yesterday.





According to Nampol Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, a fight erupted amongst a group of men carrying knives.





The deceased was reportedly part of the group.





“The suspect ran away but was chased by the deceased, who then picked up a dry stick which he assaulted the suspect with. In the process, the suspect stabbed the deceased with a knife he took from one of the men. The deceased died on the spot,” Shikwambi said.





Meanwhile, the police in Keetmanshoop is investigating the murder and attempted murder charges after a lodge owner shot two men – injuring one and killing another on Monday early morning. The victims were allegedly shot while trying to break into the property.

CONCERNED: Nampol Spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi. Photo: Contributed

“It is alleged that an unknown person was shot and killed by the lodge owner and another unknown victim was taken to the Keetmanshoop State Hospital for treatment, while a third person escaped. It is further alleged that they were attempting to rob and steal properties but were caught in the act at the spot. Police investigation continues,” Shikwambi stated.

Also in Keetmanshoop, a 41-year-old man died on the spot after he was stabbed in the chest by a 33-year-old man last week Friday following an argument over meat.

“The suspect and the deceased are believed to be friends and were drinking Ginger beer. In the process, the suspect confronted the deceased over his meat and a quarrel erupted between them. The suspect thereafter pulled out a bread knife and stabbed the victim. His next of kin are informed,” Shikwambi said.