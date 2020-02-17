Man arrested with counterfeit money

Niël Terblanché

THE Namibian Police in the Erongo Region has warned the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit N$200 notes that might be in circulation at the coast.

According to a report issued by Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the Erongo Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, a patrol of the joint crime combating Operation Kalahari Desert accosted a suspect who attempted to tender the falsified money at a bar in Mondesa.

“Members of Operation Kalahari Desert Phase 7 led by the Swakopmund Police and consisting members of Namibian Defence Force, Namibian Correctional Service and Police Reservists during Saturday had a successful joint operation,” Deputy Commissioner Iikuyu said.

Pictured: Members of Operation Kalahari Desert on patrol and the knives that was confiscated from people on the street during stop and search activities by the joint crime combating force. – Photos: Courtesy of the Namibian Police.

Pictured: Members of Operation Kalahari Desert on patrol and the knives that was confiscated from people on the street during stop and search activities by the joint crime combating force. – Photos: Courtesy of the Namibian Police.

Pictured: Members of Operation Kalahari Desert on patrol and the knives that was confiscated from people on the street during stop and search activities by the joint crime combating force. – Photos: Courtesy of the Namibian Police.

Pictured: Members of Operation Kalahari Desert on patrol and the knives that was confiscated from people on the street during stop and search activities by the joint crime combating force. – Photos: Courtesy of the Namibian Police.

While conducting foot patrols at different crime prone areas in Mondesa and Swakopmund and for purposes of police visibility, officers recovered several stolen items.

Several dangerous weapons like Okapi knives were also confiscated and four persons were detained for drunk and disorderly conduct in public.

According to Deputy Commissioner Iikuyu the detention of people who are drunk and disorderly in public prevents street fights and instances of domestic violence.

With regards to the counterfeit money, Deputy Commissioner Iikuyu said a case has been registered and the suspect is set to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on Monday or Thursday.

He warned that people caught with counterfeit notes will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.