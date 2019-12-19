Man arrested for stealing N$200 000

Zorena Jantze

A SUSPECT has been apprehended by the Namibian Police after he allegedly impersonated another man from Groot Aub and withdrew an amount of N$200 000 from the bank account of the person he pretended be.

The arrest was confirmed by the Nampol Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, who stated that the case of fraud was registered in October 2019.

The victim, Ethan Lewin who was defrauded of the large amount of cash recounted the horror of going to the FNB Ausspanplatz branch on 18 October 2019, but found his bank account emptied out.

FRAUDULENT ACTIVITY: Picture of the suspect withdrawing Lewin’s hard-earned cash. – Photo: Contributed