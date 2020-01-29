Man arrested after knife attack

Maria David

A FIGHT between two men who used a knife and a panga to attack each other left one man fighting for his life in hospital and the arrest of a 34-year-old man late on Monday night on a charge of attempted murder.

According to Warrant Officer Frieda Shikole of the Namibian Police’s Community Affairs Division the incident occurred around 23h46 at the Omahenene Location in Ongwediva.

Warrant Officer Shikole stated that the suspect stabbed the 44-year-old Kashuna Petrus, with a knife four times on the back, left shoulder as well as right shoulder.

“The suspect claimed that his victim attacked him with the panga and that he retaliated by attacking the older man with a knife,” she said.

Picture for illustrative purposes only