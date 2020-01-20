Man arrested after crashing car into shop

Niël Terblanché

AN unlicensed driver, who crashed a vehicle into a shop in Katima Mulilo, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Zambezi Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Evans Simasiku, confirmed the incident that occurred during the early hours of Saturday morning.



Footage: Contributed

According to Deputy Commissioner Simasiku, the driver lost control over the vehicle before crashing through the big windows at the front of the Big Daddy clothing shop.

“The suspect does not have a valid driver’s license and when he was accosted by police officers after the crash they found him under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and will appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrates Court on Monday,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Simasiku indicated that the driver was alone in the car at the time of the crash and that he did not sustain any serious injuries.