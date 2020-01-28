Man accused of brutally murdering his nephew

Eba Kandovazu

WITH the nation still reeling in shock over the news of the brutal killing of a ten-year-old girl at the start of the weekend another brutal killing of a ten-year-old boy was reported to the Namibian Police on Sunday.

The two shocking incidents of child murder over the weekend occurred while five cases involving the rape of young children were reported to the Namibian Police across the country.

In the latest incident of child murder the ten-year-old Venotjina Tjiningire was viciously assaulted with a tree branch by his uncle at Ekongo-Rakambuka in the vicinity of Opuwo after he lost part of the herd of goats he was looking after in the field.

According to Nampol spokesperson, Warrant Officer Immanuel Iduwa the incident occurred late on Sunday afternoon shortly after Tjiningire returned home.

Pictured: The Suspected murderers of Natalie Chipomho attempting to hide their crime on Friday evening. – Photos: Contributed