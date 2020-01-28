Man accused of brutally murdering his nephew

Eba Kandovazu
WITH the nation still reeling in shock over the news of the brutal killing of a ten-year-old girl at the start of the weekend another brutal killing of a ten-year-old boy was reported to the Namibian Police on Sunday.
The two shocking incidents of child murder over the weekend occurred while five cases involving the rape of young children were reported to the Namibian Police across the country.
In the latest incident of child murder the ten-year-old Venotjina Tjiningire was viciously assaulted with a tree branch by his uncle at Ekongo-Rakambuka in the vicinity of Opuwo after he lost part of the herd of goats he was looking after in the field.
According to Nampol spokesperson, Warrant Officer Immanuel Iduwa the incident occurred late on Sunday afternoon shortly after Tjiningire returned home.
“The victim died after he was assaulted by his uncle with a tree branch. The man struck the boy all over his body,” Iduwa said.
The viscous assault occurred in the bushes. The victim went home and died shortly afterwards.
The man accused of the brutal murder was arrested and is scheduled to appear before the Opuwo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the ten-year-old girl whose smouldering remains were discovered in a rubbish skip along Ooievaar Street in Windhoek North early on Saturday Morning has been identified as Natalie Chipomho.
Four Zimbabwean nationals, who are accused of having played a role in the murder and mutilation of the little girl are expected to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.