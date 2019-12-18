Malfunctioning passenger lift leads to injuries at airport

Eba Kandovazu

SIX passengers and two Air Namibia employees were rushed to hospital last Friday following a Passenger Assistant Unit (PAU) equipment accident at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

In a statement issued by Air Namibia Spokesperson Paul Nakawa, the plane had just landed from Cape Town and the PAU operator proceeded to offload passengers before the unit tipped backward, causing the elderly passengers and the two Air Namibia employees to fall.

According to Nakawa, no serious injuries were recorded although emergency personnel were called in to transport the injured persons to Lady Pohamba private hospital.

Photo: Contributed