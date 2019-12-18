Malfunctioning passenger lift leads to injuries at airport

Eba Kandovazu
SIX passengers and two Air Namibia employees were rushed to hospital last Friday following a Passenger Assistant Unit (PAU) equipment accident at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.
In a statement issued by Air Namibia Spokesperson Paul Nakawa, the plane had just landed from Cape Town and the PAU operator proceeded to offload passengers before the unit tipped backward, causing the elderly passengers and the two Air Namibia employees to fall.
According to Nakawa, no serious injuries were recorded although emergency personnel were called in to transport the injured persons to Lady Pohamba private hospital.
Preliminary investigations found that there was a breakage at a factory welded joint.
“After a thorough examination at the hospital, three passengers were discharged after some observation, the other three were admitted and the Air Namibia staff members are booked off until Wednesday. A team of aviation experts in their respective fields are carrying out an in-depth investigation. The team is tasked to find the root cause of this incident and make recommendations to maintain the airline’s unblemished safety record, “Nakawa said.
Meanwhile, the PAU has been suspended from use until it is declared safe to operate, the statement reads.