Making a living from carpentry

Maria David

WHAT started as a hobby has now become a small industry which allows Silas Angula to make a decent living from building wooden furniture and fixing shoes.

The 34-year-old Angula started his business in 2009 from the backyard of his house as a hobby has now created five employment opportunities for young people in Ongwediva in Oshana region as part of meeting government half way.

Even though he couldn’t come up with the capital, back in 2009 Angula was determined to open a workshop by organising a few basic tools and found a place to start up his workshop, moving out of the backyard of his house.

Photos by Maria David

In 2017, he opened up a workshop where he used to give training to vocational training students that wants to improve their skills as carpenters.

He said he has customers not only from the community, but students from the International University of Management (IUM) and Hifikepunye Pohamba campus in Ongwediva.

“This business employs five willing people. I started with only one helper. It is a sustainable business,” said Angula.

He said that he has some challenges in the business because of a lack of transport to move his products once completed and the lack of space to expand his workshop.

“We build wardrobe, shoe racks and other wooden items,” he said, adding that they dream of producing more than the simple stuff but his big wish is to supply government.

Angula dreams of opening more workshops in the Omusati, Oshikoto and Ohangwena Regions with the aim of creating employment for the youth and school dropouts, at the same time meeting government half way.

“I hope in the years to come we will be able to create employment for over 50 youths and school dropouts that love working with wooden materials, but do not know how to improve their skills,” said Angula.

Currently, they offer job attachment to students that go to vocational training centres and school dropouts that want to start their own business one day.

Angula noted that they can’t always rely on government for employment website they have the skills to put them to work and be the change in their own communities.