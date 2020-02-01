Making a decent living from garden farming

Maria David

A RESIDENT of Omundudu in the Engela constituency in the Ohangwena Region, Mathias Abed, conducted an abundant harvest of butternuts at his own crop garden behind his house.

Established in 2016, Abed’s crop garden also produces maize, tomatoes, onions, carrots, sweet potatoes and melons.

Earlier this week Abed harvested 30 bags weighing 50 kilograms bags out of his of butternut crop.

“This is my first harvest of the year and I harvest butternut twice a year after 90 days of planting,” he said, adding that he can also harvest maize and tomatoes three times a year.

Photos by Maria David

