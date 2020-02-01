Making a decent living from garden farming

Maria David
A RESIDENT of Omundudu in the Engela constituency in the Ohangwena Region, Mathias Abed, conducted an abundant harvest of butternuts at his own crop garden behind his house.
Established in 2016, Abed’s crop garden also produces maize, tomatoes, onions, carrots, sweet potatoes and melons.
Earlier this week Abed harvested 30 bags weighing 50 kilograms bags out of his of butternut crop.
“This is my first harvest of the year and I harvest butternut twice a year after 90 days of planting,” he said, adding that he can also harvest maize and tomatoes three times a year.
His is currently producing both for his family and selling his produce to the local community. He uses the money he generates from his produce to buy seeds, pay water and buy bread for his children.
Abed said that he started his garden as a test to see if the soil was rich enough to produce crops that would benefit his family. At the time, he used a hose pipe to water his garden, but SCORE appreciated his efforts and donated to him a 1 000 litre water tank and a drip irrigation system.
“Currently I am using water from Namwater, but I am appealing to authorities to extract water from earth dams in the area to cut production costs for everyone who might be interested in gardening,” appeal Abed.
Abed said that extracting water from earth dams is possible because their area is prone to floods and they can harvest water during the rainy season for later use.
Omundudu is situated about 20 kilometres in the north of Oshakati.