Major events, concerts called off amid coronavirus scare

CONCERNS over the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus outbreak, coupled with a ban on all large gatherings, has resulted in organisers of major events placing their planned activities on the back burner.

President Hage Geingob, while announcing the cancellation of the 21 March Independence Day celebrations in the wake of 2 confirmed coronavirus cases in Namibia, said another measure that government has put in place to curtail further spread of the deadly COVID-19 is to suspend all big gatherings for a period of 30 days.

Shortly after the drastic measures were announced by the head of state, the organisers of the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) announced that the nomination launch, which was set to take place on 27 March, has been cancelled.

The event would have brought together over 600 artists that entered for the 10th and final edition of the NAMAs.

“In compliance with the emerging pandemic, the nominees will, however, still be announced on NBC television live, but no gathering will take place,” a press release, dated 14 March 2020, reads.





The organisers further announced that no decision has yet been made on whether or not the glamorous awards event, scheduled for 2 May 2020 in Swakopmund, will still take place.

Organiser of the Burna Boy Africa Giant Tour in Namibia, Play Network Africa in partnership with Mindscape Events Namibia, also announced that the concert of one of Africa’s biggest artist has been postponed indefinitely.

“This decision comes after the government of the Republic of Namibia resolved to suspend all public gatherings for a period of 30 days. We take the health and safety of our community very seriously,” the organisers said.

It was further announced that purchased tickets remain valid for the rescheduled date, but that refunds for the concert that was set for 4 April 2020, will be issued for those unable to attend.

Organisers of the 30th Independence Day Celebrations Concert also postponed the event following the ban.

The organisers, which include MTC, Tavel Larger, NASRIA, Profile Investments and Huawei, had a performance line up that included Nigerian artists Tiwa Savage and D’bang, as well as Master KG and the likes of Gazza, Sunny Boy, Tate Buti, PDK, Lize Ehlers, Lioness, TopCherie, Exit, Adora and DJ Castro.

“We will in due course inform the public once we have agreed on a new date for the concert,” the press statement noted.

Another organisation that has had to put off its planned activity due to the current outbreak of the coronavirus in the country is the SlutShame Walk, which had planned a pro-feminism march on 4 April 2020 in Windhoek.

Although some churches like Every Nation Dorado cancelled Sunday services today following the ban, it doesn’t appear like most churches in the country adhered to the directive, with many today having their church gatherings as if it is business as usual.

In fact, President Geingob was himself today seen exiting his church, the Inner-City Lutheran church in Windhoek, where he attended Sunday Service.

The church has the capacity to accommodate over 500 congregants in one service.

Government is today expected to advise on the exact number that constitutes a big gathering so that organisations are better equipped to assess whether or not the ban applies to their activities.