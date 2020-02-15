Lower Kunene River breaks over banks

Niël Terblanché

THE flood gates at the Calueque Dam just over the border from Mahenene in southern Angola has been permanently open since Thursday and the torrent in the Kunene River was flowing at more than 2 000 cubic metres per second at the last measurement.

At the weir dam above the Ruacana Hydro Power Station the water flowed at 1 300 cubic metres per second. The fact that the flood gates in both dams above the Ruacana Falls are open means that below the falls the river has already started flowing over its banks. In the process tourist lodges and rest camps on the banks of the Kunene Rover became inundated with water.

The Hydrological Service of Namibia repeated their flood warning to people living along the river below the falls at Ruacana.

The Epupa Falls lower down the river have also come back to life in spectacular fashion. The plume of water vapour created by the river cascading into the rocky gorge north of Opuwo can be seen from quite a distance.

Photos: Courtesy of various contributors to the Reën In Namibia Facebook page as well as various other individual contributors.

Generous rain has fallen in a narrow strip over central Namibia from north to south over the past 24 hours. Although isolated and with measurements unconfirmed some people said as much as 40 millimetres were measured in places.

Residents of Mariental reported a thunder showers on Friday while farmers in the areas of Schlip and Rehoboth also reported some rain. Good rains also caused some inflow into the Oanob dam over the past 24 hours.

Further to the north residents of Windhoek and surrounding areas also reported good rains.

A short cloudburst at Kappsfarm to the east of Windhoek caused rivers to come into flood and water inundated the ever popular Heja Lodge on the outskirts of Windhoek. Guests were ankle deep in water on Saturday morning as flood water entered the reception area of the lodge.

A flash flood in one of the rivers on the farm washed away a vehicle. No serious injuries were reported and the damaged vehicle was successfully recovered.

Between Okahandja and Windhoek motorists had to be on the lookout as heavy rain showers impaired visibility on the B1 Road for quite some time. At the Von Bach Dam outside Okahandja a water ski competition was interrupted by a heavy downpour.

Rain also fell over the area between Karibib, Usakos and towards the Erongo mountains.

Further north isolated thundershowers were reported in the areas of Tsumeb, Otavi and Grootfontein.

Sporadic rains have also been reported in the main economic centres of the far north with measurements ranging between two and 20 millimetres at places like Ondnagwa and the surrounding areas of Oshakati.

The Namibia Meteorological Service predicted partly cloudy and hot conditions with isolated thundershowers at places for the rest of Saturday.

For Sunday partly cloudy and hot conditions with a few thundershowers are in the forecast. Isolated thundershowers can be expected in places over the Khomas and Karas regions.