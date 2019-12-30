Low water table adds to water woes

Maria David

DESPITE a good start to this year’s rainy season the water supply situation has been a challenge across the country during the course of drought period.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture Water and Forestry, in its Agricultural Inputs and Household Food Security Situation Report, poor water supply was reported in the north central regions of Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana and Oshikoto as most water pans did not receive sufficient inflow during the previous rainy season.

“Many farmers were dependent on pipelines, wells and boreholes to supply their livestock which according to them is a costly exercise,” read the report.

In the north east Zambezi, Kavango East and Kavango West regions water supply was reported to be satisfactory with rivers and streams being the main source while boreholes and wells provided water further inland.

Photo: Contributed