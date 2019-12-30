Low water table adds to water woes

Maria David
DESPITE a good start to this year’s rainy season the water supply situation has been a challenge across the country during the course of drought period.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture Water and Forestry, in its Agricultural Inputs and Household Food Security Situation Report, poor water supply was reported in the north central regions of Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana and Oshikoto as most water pans did not receive sufficient inflow during the previous rainy season.
“Many farmers were dependent on pipelines, wells and boreholes to supply their livestock which according to them is a costly exercise,” read the report.
In the north east Zambezi, Kavango East and Kavango West regions water supply was reported to be satisfactory with rivers and streams being the main source while boreholes and wells provided water further inland.
Meanwhile, in the southern and western parts of the country, the underground water table level has dropped below the normal pumping levels resulting in low yield and frequent breakdown of pumps and other infrastructure.
“The communal areas of Karasburg, Berseba and Bethanie in the /Kharas Region are severely affected by water shortages,” stated the report.
Furthermore, several boreholes in the Kunenen Region have dried up due to insufficient replenishment of the underground reserves over the past years. Several fountains are also not flowing any longer.
Parts of the central northern parts of the Khomas, Otjozondjupa and Erongo region have also experienced water shortages due to a decrease in the underground water level with most ephemeral rivers staying dry.
In the Omaheke region, water situation was reported to be a challenge due to the low yield of boreholes as a result of the dropping of water table. Otjombinde,
Otjinene and Epukiro constituencies are said to be the worst affected areas.