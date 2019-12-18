Louw arrested and charged with theft

Niël Terblanché

DETECTIVES of the Namibian Police this afternoon arrested the Technical Director of the Electoral Commission of Namibia, Milton Shaanika Louw, on a theft charge after it was discovered that he removed five laptop computers from the electoral body’s head-office in Windhoek recently.

The Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga confirmed the arrest and indicated that Louw was charged with theft.

The arrest follows after the Chief Electoral and Referenda Officer of the ECN, Theo Mujoro, registered a case of theft with the police in Windhoek last week Thursday. Mujoro on Tuesday this week confirmed that he positively identified the computers as the property of the ECN after members of the police confiscated it from Louw.

General Ndeitunga said that Louw was charged with theft. He said that other charges may be added due to the extremely sensitive nature of the specific incident.

Pictured: Technical Director of the Electoral Commission of Namibia, Milton Shaanika Louw. Photo: Contributed