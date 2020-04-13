Lockdown sees sharp rise in stock theft and poaching

Niël Terblanché

THE number of incidents of stock theft and poaching of wild animals on farms in the areas surrounding Okahandja has risen sharply since the State of Emergency was proclaimed.

Ismael Namiseb, an employee of NamWater who resides on the Rüdenau-Nord resettlement farm next to the Swakoppoort Dam, was arrested after a well known attorney from Windhoek lost 146 animals in one day. Namiseb and three others Simon Khaogeb, Noah Uirab, Gerson Uirab, already made their first appearance in the Okahandja Magistrate’s Court on amongst others, a charge of stock theft.

Namiseb is widely seen as the kingpin in the stock theft syndicate that operated from the resettlement farm and the reserve of the dam of which he was in charge for at least the past five years.

According to one person close to the investigation the syndicate has been very busy for the past five years and that the arrested cattle rustlers are somehow connected to the disappearance of at least 600 head of cattle in the area since the beginning of this year.

Namiseb and his gang’s operations were exposed when one of the animals missing from the lawyer’s farm suddenly came back to the farm. The owner saw that the animal, a rare breed of Japanese cattle, had a strange branding mark.

“We launched a search for the rest of the animals and after some tracking found them on the resettlement farm while the people suspected of stock theft were busy burning new marks on the skins of the stolen animals.”

A call to the Namibian Police and further investigation found branding irons with marks that is not registered and even a mark of an old lady farmer who has been dead for years.

CRUDE METHODS: Some of animals found at farm Rüdenau-Nord next to the Swakoppoort Dam last week. – Poachers arrested after they were caught red handed on Farm Osroje. – Photos: Contributed

The police confiscated eventually found 71 head of cattle with strange markings of which 34 were confiscated because their origin could not be determined. A further 33 of the cattle were given back to the people on the resettlement farm while the farmer who lost 146 heads of cattle could only recover four animals.

The value of the cattle that was stolen from the lawyer is worth about N$5 million.

A helicopter from the Namibian Police’s Air Wing was called in to search for more stolen animals after investigators received reports that the rest of the stolen cattle was somewhere in the dam’s reserve or elsewhere on the resettlement farm.

Even though the main culprits were arrested the large number of cattle disappeared from the farm overnight. The search by helicopter also revealed another operation that was being run form the farm under the leadership of Namiseb.

Namiseb is allegedly also in charge of a distribution network of fish that is illegally caught with cheap Chinese gill nets in the Swakoppoort Dam on a daily basis. Illegal fishing at the dam has all but decimated the fish population of the dam.

During their first appearance in the Okahandja Magistrate’s Court, Namiseb and his three co-accused were remanded in custody until the 12th of May.

In another incident on Farm Osroje, four poachers were caught red handed in their camp where they were busy butchering the freshly killed Oryx. Some of the animal’s meat was already hanging in surrounding bushes.

The men used dogs and spears to perpetuate their illegal hunting activities.

One of the investigators said that it seems as if the cattle thieves and poachers seem to be using the lockdown of the Khomas and Erongo Regions as a cover to carry on their nefarious deeds possibly because they believe that members of the Namibian Police are too busy with enforcing the regulations of the State of Emergency.