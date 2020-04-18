Lockdown ignored at fishing spots

Nathaniel Heita

WHILE social distancing and saying at home are part of the strict regime of new regulations imposed under the State of Emergency, people in the north are still trying to make a living from the sale of fresh water fish.

The advent of the annual flood in the Cuvelai River system brought an abundance of fish that people in northern Namibia catch for their own consumption, as well as for the sale of residents of towns.

Because the fish is seen as an excellent source of protein, many people flock to sites where especially young people are busy catching and selling the fish that came with the floods.

SOMETHING FISHY: Large numbers of people gather at spots where young people are catch and sell fish. – Photo: Nathaniel Heita

The freshly caught fish is also much cheaper that fish sold at the various fish farms in the north.

These actions are, however, in contravention of the regulations of the State of Emergency because large numbers of young people gather at fishing spots while the directive is clear that people should stay at home to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fishing and sale of fish is also not practised in hygienic conditions.

To make matters worse, many young people who spoke to Informanté at the fishing spot are convinced that the coronavirus is not able to spread in the North because of higher temperatures that prevail there.