Niël Terblanché

MEASURES implemented in Namibia to curb the spread of COVID-19 under the State of Emergency will be extended until the 4th of May 2020.

President Hage Geingob during a special briefing from the Situation Room at State House a while ago said the lockdown measures will be extended to the entire country and that the different regions will be divided into zones to ease the work of law enforcement agencies.

“The modalities of these intensified security operations by the combined forces of the Namibian Police and the Namibian Defence Force is still to be worked out,” Dr. Geingob said.

The President added that the current prohibition relating to certain operations and closure of certain business activities have been revisited to allow for the opening of informal trading and open markets, subject to strict hygiene, social distancing and limitation of gatherings.

Dr. Geingob indicated that the ministry of Urban and Rural Development is tasked to implement the modalities and enforce full compliance.

“With regard to reopening of schools, teachers and lecturers will operate from home during the period of 20th April 2020, and will officially return to places of work on Wednesday, 6th May 2020. Learners and students will not return to school until further notice,” he said.

He said the work from home measures for government and private sector employees which was in place for the 14 days ending on the 17th April 2020 will be extended to Tuesday, the 5th May 2020.

“The fishing sector operates in the food supply chain. As such, they are considered to render essential services subject to the health standards agreed. The operation of this industry will be allowed to continue.”

The President said that the lockdown of the entire Namibia will start at midnight on Friday night and will end on the 4th of May 2020.

“This means that the country will re-open on the 5th of May 2020. The pandemic we face today is unprecedented and we have to implement effective measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Let us hold hands so that we can restart our economy when the time comes,” Dr. Geingob said.

The President concluded by calling on all Namibians to remain calm and to cooperate with the authorities to ensure that public safety is not compromised. In the same breath, Dr. Geingob urged officers and soldiers to show restraint when dealing with the public.